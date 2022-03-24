Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.30. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $565,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

