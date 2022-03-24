Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,598 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.94. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

