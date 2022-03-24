Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $432,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.34 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.
PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.
PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.