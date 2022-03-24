Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $432,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.34 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.