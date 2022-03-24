Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 16,788 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,788 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $476,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 491.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.60 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

