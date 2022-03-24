Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,345 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $842.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

