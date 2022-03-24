Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,752 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $149.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,292. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

