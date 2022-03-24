Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,089 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 130.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

