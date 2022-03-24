Wells Fargo & Company Raises CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $329.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $329.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.49. The stock had a trading volume of 121,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,821. CACI International has a 12-month low of $235.34 and a 12-month high of $309.80. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CACI International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

