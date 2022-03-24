Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

NYSE:CMI opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.64. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

