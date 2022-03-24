WeOwn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,040.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CHX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a total market cap of $887,033.85 and approximately $59,040.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00110774 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

