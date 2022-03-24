Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Raises Dividend to $1.41 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.4091 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

