Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.72. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 5,574 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,933,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

