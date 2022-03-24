Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 103,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,663,358 shares.The stock last traded at $48.00 and had previously closed at $48.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

