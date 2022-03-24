Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock opened at C$10.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.54. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,110 shares of company stock worth $324,872.

About Whitecap Resources (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.