Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby purchased 18,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 102,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,716. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

