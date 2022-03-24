Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $165.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $112.64 and last traded at $112.92. Approximately 2,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 492,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.05.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wingstop by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

