Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $165.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $112.64 and last traded at $112.92. Approximately 2,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 492,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.05.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.
About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
