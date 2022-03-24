Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.98

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.98 and traded as high as C$42.13. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.46, with a volume of 43,772 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Winpak from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

