WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83. 843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 7.80% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

