Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up to $95.10

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.10, but opened at $101.40. Wix.com shares last traded at $96.73, with a volume of 14,945 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

