Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,889.58 ($51.21).

WIZZ traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,537 ($33.40). The company had a trading volume of 442,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,098. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.23. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($72.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,694.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,297.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

