Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.