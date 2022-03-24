Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

WDAY traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.23. 2,562,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,329. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

