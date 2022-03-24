Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $148.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $348,871.09 and approximately $148.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00012445 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.13 or 0.07047516 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,835.31 or 1.00255456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.