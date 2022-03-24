WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

WW stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 80,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,465. WW International has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $714.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

