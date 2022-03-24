X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.88

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and traded as low as $33.54. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 3,488,325 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 33,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 106,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 15,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

