Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XHR. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after buying an additional 851,841 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

