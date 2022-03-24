Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

