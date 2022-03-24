XMax Price Hits $0.0000 (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, XMax has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $861,850.60 and approximately $33,746.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get XMax alerts:

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,539,041,209 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

