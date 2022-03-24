Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.09.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Xometry has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,220,449.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xometry by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Xometry by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

