Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.59

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.90. Yext shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 6,145 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Yext by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 744,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

