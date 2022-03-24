Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AMPE opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.58.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.