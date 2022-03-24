Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will report sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $1.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.12. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 32.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.