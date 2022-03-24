Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.02 Million

Brokerages expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONKGet Rating) to announce $290.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.78 million and the lowest is $285.25 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $180.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Formula One Group.

FWONK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $65.82. 13,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,013. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $66.58.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

