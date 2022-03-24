Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to post $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.94. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $18.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.44 to $19.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $21.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $260.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

