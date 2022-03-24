Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:INM traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.35. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.