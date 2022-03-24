Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will post ($1.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.74). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,155 shares of company stock worth $4,199,296. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $38.78. 20,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

