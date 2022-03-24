Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Primis Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of FRST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,147. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Primis Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Primis Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

