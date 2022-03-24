Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of SPB traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.17. 216,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,305,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

