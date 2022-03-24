Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post $0.98 EPS

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

