Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.31 Million

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) to announce $140.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.62 million and the lowest is $138.00 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $99.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $579.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.39 million to $580.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $638.52 million, with estimates ranging from $605.23 million to $671.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

REXR stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. 955,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,535. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,883,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

