Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

