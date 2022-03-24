Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

BL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. 591,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,248. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in BlackLine by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

