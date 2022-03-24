Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will announce $83.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.10 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $85.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $321.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of VIVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 309,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

