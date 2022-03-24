Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $5.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will announce $5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.33 and the highest is $5.79. RH posted earnings per share of $5.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $26.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $696.29.

NYSE:RH opened at $360.32 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $537.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.