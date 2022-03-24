Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to announce $93.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $80.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $416.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.00 million to $423.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $484.80 million, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $488.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 247,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

