Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $247.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $250.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $196.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $923.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $100,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

