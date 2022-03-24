Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Sell

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of UUUU opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 48.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

