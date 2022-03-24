Zacks Investment Research Lowers Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

