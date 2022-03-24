Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Hold

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

AMBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

AMBP stock remained flat at $$8.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 28,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,343,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $12,552,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $3,877,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

