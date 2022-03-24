Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EuroDry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

EuroDry stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EuroDry in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EuroDry by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry (Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

