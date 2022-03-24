Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAFRY. Societe Generale raised Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($147.25) to €130.00 ($142.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Safran has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

